Corey Taylor has launched a passionate defence of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell after they were called ''cowards'' for taking their own lives earlier this year.

The Linkin Park frontman hanged himself on what would have been his friend's birthday, just months after the Soundgarden singer also killed himself.

Slipknot's Corey has opened up about his own mental health battles in the past, telling Loudwire: ''Calling them cowards is a very immature way of looking at it. It's the easy way to look at something like that, because it makes you not have to face what a serious issue it is.

''It's easy for someone to label it like that so they can turn their back on it and pretend that it was something that didn't happen to them, when inside they're hurting.

''People who fight depression are almost in a constant state of hurting. It comes and goes. The tide rises, the tide ebbs, and sometimes it's hard to get past that break.''

The star also spoke about his own way of coping with depression, and he explained it helps to keep a close network of friends around him for support.

He added: ''There are places to go. Whether it's a friend or a stranger, there are organisations, there are centres, there are people who are dedicated to listening.

''Because sometimes that's all you need - just someone to listen... You're not a coward. You're not alone. Get the help you need. There are ways to find it.''

It comes after Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch insisted he was ''p***ed'' to hear the Linkin Park frontman - who has six children - had taken his own life aged 41, despite insisting he was trying to be sympathetic because he had battled depression himself.

He wrote on Facebook: ''Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly p***ing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I'm sick of this suicide s**t! I've battled depression/mental illness, and I'm trying to be sempethetic, but it's hard when you're p***ed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!

''I'm sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I'm just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings.(sic)''