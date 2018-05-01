Corey Taylor is ''not embarrassed'' to admit he's an Abba fan.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman has confessed to owning records by the 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers - who recently announced their first new music in 35 years - and a recording of his ''favourite'' musical, 'Les Miserables', which inspired him so much he got a tattoo of '24601', one of the songs in the production, on his back.

In an interview with Kid Cadet on her YouTube channel, Corey spilled: ''Oh, I'm not embarrassed by anything. Here's the thing: everybody talks about guilty pleasures and stuff. I have always been of the mindset that if you like it, who gives a fuck what anybody says? That's why I have ABBA right next to Anthrax.

''I think the album that would shock most people -- not me, and not my friends, but that would shock most people -- would probably be the 10th-anniversary recording of 'Les Miserables'. It's my favorite musical. That's why I have [the] '24601' [tattoo] on my back.''

Meanwhile, the 'Psychosocial' rocker recently revealed he has already started putting lyrics to music penned by the rest of the group for their sixth studio LP.

He said: ''The guys are writing tons of music and I've written lyrics to almost all of it.

''We're going to start trying to put together demos here and there with the time off that I have and really try to get ahead of the curve as far as what happens next.''

Although Corey, 44, admitted the masked band are still aiming to release the new record next year, he insisted he didn't want to put a timeline on it at this stage.

He added: ''I know that we're gonna try and put an album out next year - however, that is all speculation. The best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans out loud.

''So I'm just going with the flow. The plan right now is next year but that is a huge plan because we still haven't narrowed anything down, so we will definitely see what happens.''

Late last year, Corey's bandmate Shawn 'Clown' Crahan suggested the LP could end up being their last.

He admitted: ''I feel like this could be it for me. We're all getting older. I never like telling anyone like, 'Hey this is it!' Because I don't have to, f**k everyone. But like I've said, I've been reflecting and there's a lot of hard things that I could say about friends, brothers ... We're good, but it's a big world. I've done enough work, I've produced and done remixes and art and performed, I've done enough where while I was in it none of it was registered.''