Corey Taylor has labelled Chad Kroeger ''Captain Ego from Planet Douche''.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman insists he has nothing against Nickelback and that his problem lies with the 'Photograph' group's 42-year-old frontman after he called his band a ''gimmick'' earlier this year.

Speaking to Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR radio station, Corey said: ''That just tells you the level of ego you're dealing with. ''And I've said this since day one - it's not the band. As soon as that story hit, the band called and apologised. They were like, 'It's not us, we promise. It's this guy. We don't...' And I had hung out with the band before and they're super-cool dudes.

''I don't want people holding it against the band, because it's not them. It's Captain Ego from Planet Douche.''

The pair have been embroiled in a war of words after Chad called Stone Sour ''Nickelback lite'' during an interview.

Asked about their feud, Corey previously said: ''I'm not talking about that d***head. Why do I give a s**t what Chad Kroeger says?

''I'll tell you what. This is how I figured it out ... Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken.

''Is that wrong? I feel like I'm not wrong. I'll still eat it, but I'm not gonna feel good about it. It tastes like the same thing.''

However, the 'Duality' rocker has previously insisted that his animosity does not extend towards the other members of the Canadian rock group.

Speaking last month, the singer explained that he has no problem with Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair.

He shared: ''Everybody else in that band I'm very, very cool with; I've hung out with them.

''It's just 'Face Like A Foot' who I can't really hang out with. He's got a face like a foot. Am I wrong?''