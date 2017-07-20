Corey Taylor says he's at about ''95 per cent'' health after having emergency surgery last year.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman has given an update after he was left almost paralysed when he discovered he had broken his neck without knowing last year.

The 'Duality' hitmaker says he has piled on the pounds because he's not been able to do much physical activity since the operations.

Speaking to Wisconsin's Razor 94.7 FM before going on stage, he said: ''I'm doing okay - slowly but surely making progress. I'm about at 95 per cent. I had [the surgery] about a month or so after I quit smoking, so that's my grade.

''It is what it is. When you have a surgery like that, you can't do all the stuff that you usually do physically, so I gained a little bit of weight and stuff, so I've been trying to fight that off, and I'm kind of still trying to find that flexibility.

''But you'll see tonight - it's still a physical show. I've gotten it back for the most part, but I'm still working on it.''

The 43-year-old singer previously admitted he was a ''f***ing idiot'' for ignoring the symptoms he had been experiencing after attributing his reduced movement to getting older and when he finally had medical treatment, he was stunned to learn how bad his condition was.

He said: ''I was losing strength on my right side. My balance was screwed. The last two or three years have been weird for me, physically. But you get to a certain point where you think it's just because you're getting older.

''My doctor sent me to a specialist, and he was like, 'We need to do surgery right now.' Me being me, I was like, 'Is there any way we can reschedule this for after the tour?' He's like, 'No.'

''He said my spinal cord injury was 20 times worse than what he's seen with UFC fighters. He pulled up the MRI and goes, 'You see that? That's really, really bad - that shouldn't even be growing like that.

''And I was like, 'Oh, s**t. You could have been paralysed, dumbass!'''

The 'Wait and Bleed' hitmaker believes the problem may have begun as far back as 1999, when he fell off stage and landed on his head.