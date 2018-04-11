Corey Feldman will not stay ''locked inside'' after he was reportedly poisoned.

The 46-year-old actor - who recently revealed he was admitted into hospital for treatment for wounds which he claims he sustained when someone forced his way into his car and struck him with a sharp object, believed to be a syringe - refuses to be silenced and says he will ''keep standing tall''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Should I stay locked inside withering away, in fear that the 10% chance I was poisoned comes true? That sounds like they won.

''I would never go down like that! I'll keep standing TALL, & keep on fighting the good fight, until the bitter end, which hopefully will b decades away! ... 2 LIVE IN FEAR IS NOT 2 LIVE AT ALL (sic)''

Meanwhile, Corey also claimed he has been receiving death threats following his decision to speak out and expose paedophilia in Hollywood.

He said: ''One thing I can tell you for sure is I do know, 100 per cent for a fact, that there is a conspiracy. I do know for a fact that that conspiracy has to do with every false accusation that you've heard about me in the media within the last six months. And I do know who the organiser of that conspiracy is and I do know who it's being led by - and I do know why. It all has to do with the paedophilia claims that I've made. So I can't say that this incident was related, but what I can say is that it's very odd that a group of Mexican guys would pull over a car, go as far as opening a door and stabbing the person inside. Because generally, if they're going to do that kind of an aggressive move, they're going to ask for a wallet at that point, they're going to ask for your car keys, they're going to ask for some kind of demand.''