Corey Feldman has vowed to ''shed some light'' on sexual harassment scandals in the wake of the allegations made against Harvey Weinstein.

The 46-year-old actor has previously claimed he was sexually abused by an unnamed Hollywood producer as a teenager, and in a lengthy rant on Twitter, the star insisted he is working on a way to seek ''actual justice'' after having his career ''shut down'' by those who didn't believe him.

He wrote: ''4 THE RECORD: I WILL NOT B GOING ON A TALK SHOW 2 DISCLOSE NAMES OF MY ABUSER OR ANY1 ELSES ABUSERS. SO PLEASE STOP ASKING ME 2 DO SO.

''THE PRACTICE OF SENSATIONALIZING THIS TOPIC WITH NO PLAN OF ACTION OR PROTECTION 4 MY FAMILY, WOULD PROVE FRUITLESS! I HAV BEEN THRU ENOUGH

''ALREADY OVER THIS! MY CAREER WAS SHUT DOWN, I HAVE BEEN MOCKED & SHAMED 4 DOING WHAT I HAVE DONE 2 THIS POINT! I WOULD LOVE 2 C OTHERS COME

''FORWARD AS THERE R MANY OTHER WITNESSES 2 THE CRIMES I HAVE ADDRESSED. STILL NOT 1 OF MY PEERS HAS OFFERED UP ANYTHING IN A DECADE!

''THAT SAID I AM WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION! IF I CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY 2 GET ACTUAL JUSTICE (sic)''

Whilst 'The Goonies' actor has still yet to name the producer who he claims harassed him, he has said he's ''glad'' people are coming forward to shame 65-year-old Harvey Weinstein, who stands accused of sexually harassing over 40 women in a 30-year period.

He added: ''WHILE NOT RISKING MY SAFETY & WELL BEING, U WILL KNOW WHEN THAT TIME COMES! AS 4 NOW, IM GLAD PPL R TALKING, & I PRAY THAT OTHERS COME FWD! (sic)''

Corey - who is married to Courtney Anne Mitchell - concluded his rant by slamming those who commit such ''heinous crimes'', and prayed that God would bring justice to those allegedly involved.

He wrote: ''NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE! I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!

''ALSO LET ME ADD, THIS IS NOT ABOUT FEAR OF BEING SUED! YES THATS A REAL POSSIBILITY BUT THE BIGGER REASON IS SAFETY 4 MY FAMILY! (sic)''