Corey Feldman's attorney has blamed ''road rage'' for the alleged attack in which the actor was stabbed.

The 46-year-old actor recently revealed he was admitted into hospital for treatment for wounds which he claims he sustained when someone forced his way into his car and struck him with a sharp object - believed to be a syringe.

Corey previously believed the alleged attack could have been related to his decision to speak out against child sex abuse in Hollywood, but his lawyer Perry Wander has now blamed road rage for the incident.

He told People magazine: ''It was on Ventura Blvd., it's kind of a place where people cruise. I think it was an ego thing. They got into a staring contest with the security guard. It was road rage. At the light, one of the guys got out of the car and the security guard, instead of just taking off, stupidly got out of the car and engaged with them. While he was distracted, one of the [alleged attackers] circled around and opened the door and caught Corey by surprise and attacked him with a sharp object.''

The Blast first reported the road rage allegations, when it was claimed that Corey's car shined a light in the direction of a vehicle that they believed to be following him.

The 'Goonies' actor has received backlash online for his claims that he was molested by a Hollywood executive, and sources claim the star has become overly cautious since receiving threats, which could have led to the alleged altercation on the road.

Speaking about Corey's concerns, his lawyer added: ''There's a lot of people trolling him on social media that have made threats to him. He has a genuine concern that I believe is well founded that certain people are upset with him about him outing child molesters.''

It comes after Corey himself recently explained that while he isn't sure if the alleged incident is ''related'' to his vow to expose paedophilia in Hollywood, he found it ''very odd'' his attacker didn't ask for his wallet or car keys.

He said: ''One thing I can tell you for sure is I do know, 100 per cent for a fact, that there is a conspiracy.

''I do know for a fact that that conspiracy has to do with every false accusation that you've heard about me in the media within the last six months. And I do know who the organiser of that conspiracy is and I do know who it's being led by - and I do know why.

''It all has to do with the paedophilia claims that I've made.

''So I can't say that this incident was related, but what I can say is that it's very odd that a group of Mexican guys would pull over a car, go as far as opening a door and stabbing the person inside.

''Because generally, if they're going to do that kind of an aggressive move, they're going to ask for a wallet at that point, they're going to ask for your car keys, they're going to ask for some kind of demand.''