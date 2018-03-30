Corey Feldman has shared an image of the wound he received when he was allegedly stabbed earlier this week.

The 46-year-old actor recently revealed he was admitted into hospital for treatment for wounds which he claims he sustained when someone forced his way into his car and struck him with a sharp object - believed to be a syringe.

And now, he has taken to Instagram to share a picture of the wound - which he described as ''the world's smallest knife wound'' - and said he felt ''lucky and blessed'' to be alive following the alleged incident.

He captioned the snap: ''THE WORLDS SMALLEST KNIFE WOUND.....OR?!?! YES I WAS ATTACKED 2 DAYS AGO, YES THEY USED SOME SORT OF SHARP WEAPON, AND YES IT WENT INTO MY BODY! THIS IS WHAT THE SCAR LOOKS LIKE NOW, OBVIOUSLY IF IT WAS A KNIFE I GOT VERY LUCKY & IM BLESSED! IF IT WAS A SYRINGE, I WILL PRAY 4 THE BEST RESULTS! GOD BLESS!! #Kids2#COREYSTRUTHISCOMING#PRESERVEINNOCENCE (sic)''

The 'Goonies' actor previously claimed that the attack could have bee related to his vow to expose paedophilia in Hollywood, after coming forward with his own allegations of being molested by an executive as a child.

Corey claims to have received death threats following his decision to speak out, while he isn't sure if the alleged incident is ''related'' to his vow, he found it ''very odd'' his attacker didn't ask for his wallet or car keys.

He said: ''One thing I can tell you for sure is I do know, 100 per cent for a fact, that there is a conspiracy.

''I do know for a fact that that conspiracy has to do with every false accusation that you've heard about me in the media within the last six months. And I do know who the organiser of that conspiracy is and I do know who it's being led by - and I do know why.

''It all has to do with the paedophilia claims that I've made.

''So I can't say that this incident was related, but what I can say is that it's very odd that a group of Mexican guys would pull over a car, go as far as opening a door and stabbing the person inside.

''Because generally, if they're going to do that kind of an aggressive move, they're going to ask for a wallet at that point, they're going to ask for your car keys, they're going to ask for some kind of demand.''