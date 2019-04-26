Corey Feldman has ''concerns'' after watching 'Leaving Neverland'.

The 47-year-old actor admitted he recognised a lot of similarities between how the late Michael Jackson - who he has always maintained ''never touched him inappropriately'' - treated him when he was young to his behaviour with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused the King of Pop of sexual abuse in the documentary.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''It's the standard grooming process that they describe.

''Everything was similar [to what happened to me] up until the sexual part. Everything. [Jackson] bought me gifts, a Watchman TV, a gold watch from Disneyland.''

And the 'Lost Boys' actor admitted he will ''never know'' if he was being groomed by the 'Thriller' hitmaker or if it was just Michael's nature to behave that way.

He added: ''So was he grooming me and I just never ended up being his pick? Or was that just who he was? That's the f***ing thing. We'll never know.

''But I would have been exactly his type. I was cute, short and blonde. You know?''

Corey previously admitted he can ''no longer'' defend his former friend.

He said: ''I don't want to be perceived as I'm here to defend Michael Jackson, because I can no longer do that. I cannot in good consciousness defend anyone who's being accused of such horrendous crimes.

''I'm also not here to judge him, because again, he did not do those things to me and that was not my experience.''

However, the 'Stand by Me' star was only able to watch half of 'Leaving Neverland', and previously revealed he had found it ''very painful'' to sit through.

He said: ''To be honest with you, it was very emotional, it was very painful, and I couldn't watch all of it.''