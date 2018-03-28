Corey Feldman has been stabbed.

The 46-year-old actor has revealed via his Twitter account that he's been hospitalised with stab wounds, claiming that the attack on Tuesday night (27.03.18) was motivated by his decision to repeatedly speak out about his alleged sexual abuse.

Alongside pictures of himself in his hospital bed, the 'Goonies' actor wrote: ''IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! [praying emojis] THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I'M OK! (sic)''

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident, with Corey alleging that his attackers were seeking revenge for his insistence on speaking out about child sex abuse in Hollywood.

He explained on the micro-blogging website: ''@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ''WOLFPACK'' & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? (sic)''

Corey first went public with his sexual abuse allegations in his 2013 memoir 'Coreyography', saying that he and fellow actor Corey Haim - who died in March 2010 - had both been abused by powerful figures within Hollywood.

And in October last year, Corey - who has launched a crowdfunding campaign to make a documentary about sexual abuse within the movie business - claimed he had provided the names of sexual predators in Hollywood to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office during their child molestation investigation of Michael Jackson in 1993.

Initially, the police department denied Corey's version of events, insisting they had nothing to substantiate his claims.

However, in December, the authorities performed a U-turn, revealing they had uncovered a tape in which the actor named the men who he claims abused him.