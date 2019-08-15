Corey Feldman has called for sexual abuse victims in Hollywood to support a bill to change the statute of limitations laws in California.

The 48-year-old actor has been vocal about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child star, and has now urged his fellow stars who have spoken out against sexual harassment following the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements to support a new letter being written up by Child USA - of which Corey is the ambassador - which will campaign for a reform of California's statute of limitations.

In a statement, Corey said: ''I'm beyond elated that we have moved the needle to the point that this dream can finally become a reality. I'm so grateful to all the survivors who are working with Child USA and myself to bring closure and justice to so many lives that have been branded and tarnished at the hands of abusers. I know there is great power in numbers and with this bill, our voices can finally be heard as a unified force for justice.''

Corey's campaign comes as California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez reintroduced a bill in January that would give victims ''more time to report an assault'' before the statute of limitations deemed the case too old to take to trial.

A press release for the bill states: ''Assembly Bill 218 would expand both the statute of limitations for the time given to victims of childhood sexual assault, from age 26 to age 40, and the period for delayed reasonable discovery from three to five years. After enactment, the measure would also allow for a window of three years for the revival of past claims that might have expired due to the statute of limitations.''

Currently, the bill is ''In committee: Referred to APPR'' - which is the Committee on Appropriations - and the 'Goonies' star has secured signatures from the likes of Rosanna Arquette, Jessica Barth, Mira Sorvino, Johnathon Schaech, Sarah Scott, Lou Godbold, Dominique Huett and Chantal Cousineau.

According to People magazine, the actor has also received signatures from two former child actors who were allegedly abused by the same circle of people as Corey. They have both remained anonymous for now, but have claimed they will come forward publicly if the bill passes.