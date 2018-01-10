Corey Feldman has been accused of sexual battery.

The 46-year-old actor has allegedly been named in a police report filed by a woman in Los Angeles on Monday (08.01.18), who claims the star grabbed her bottom during an incident in early 2017.

According to TMZ.com, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are sending their robbery and homicide division to investigate the claims, as the case falls within the statute of limitations, which are laws put in place to determine the maximum time after an event within which legal proceedings may be initiated.

Corey's representative has told the publication that the 'Goonies' star ''vehemently denies these egregious claims.''

It comes after the actor has been embroiled in his own fight against ''predators'' in Hollywood, as he has repeatedly claimed to have been the victim of child molestation in the 80s.

Last year, Corey revealed he has found a copy of his 1993 interview with investigators, and threatened to post the recording online.

He wrote on Twitter: ''SO NOW THE POLICE R SAYING THEY HAV A COPY OF MY 93 INTERVIEW, BUT THEY CANT RELEASE IT! WELL GUESS WHAT....SO DO I! I WAS RUMMAGING THRU MY GARAGE & CAME UPON THE OLD CASSETTE COPY THE SBPD MADE 4 ME! I HAD NEVER RELEASED IT, BUT NOW I WILL! MAYBE THERES STILL HOPE.... (sic)''

Corey's comments came in response to the news that Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office had located a recording of his 1993 interview, which was conducted as part of their investigation into allegations made against Michael Jackson.

Previously, the police had denied that the tape ever existed.

Meanwhile, Corey recently turned to Indiegogo to raise the funds to turn his New York Times best-selling autobiography, 'Coreyography', into a movie, which he's promised will expose pedophilia within the American movie business.

Corey hopes that the second tranche of money will be used to finish the film's script, and to determine the production schedule and budget.

Of his crowdfunding campaign, Corey wrote on Twitter: ''U KNOW THAT THIS CAMPAIGN, THIS FILM, & THIS CAUSE IS OF THE GREATEST SIGNIFICANCE & I AM FILLING A TALL ORDER IN TAKING IT ALL ON. MANY OF U HAV PUT YOUR FAITH IN ME, & INVESTED YOUR HARD EARNED TIME & $ INTO HELPING THIS CAUSE! I WILL NEVER LET U DOWN! (sic)''