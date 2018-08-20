'Crazy Rich Asians' has topped the US box office.

The romantic comedy - which stars Constance Wu and Henry Golding in the lead roles - raked in an impressive $34 million over the last five days after opening in 3,384 locations.

The movie, which is directed by Jon M. Chu, is the first studio film in over quarter of a century to feature a nearly all Asian-American cast.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' head of domestic distribution, said: ''Word of mouth is everything. This movie is so culturally significant and so unique in that there hasn't been a cast that's predominately Asian [in years]. This is one of those few projects that a whole studio comes together with lots of passion.''

Jon M. Chu also took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support throughout the film's opening weekend.

He wrote in a series of tweets: ''They thought we were gonna do 18m maybe 20m over the five days.... but YOU SHOWED UP. On dates, with your families, with your friends, with your enemies... we laughed, we cried, we shared our stories we saw each other... The fact that we had never shared a communal experience of joy, laughter and emotions at the movies like this has been an injustice. But now we have. And there's no going back. #CrazyRichAsians is the number 1 movie in America. Yes we are. Read that again ...

''America fell in love w/our kickass all-Asian cast of many different background, styles, shapes, sizes ages...& blew the lid off the expectation at 34 million dollars since we were released. Truly a #GoldOpen . Thank u! I feel very lucky to be a small part of this giant movement ... my favorite moments were watching the crowd AFTER having just seen the movie linger in the lobbies of the theaters I visited. People dressed up, chatting away, discussing, celebrating. It's like no one wanted to leave and have this experience end. (sic)''