A 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequel is planned but fans will be waiting a while.

Constance Wu - who played lead Rachel Chu in the blockbuster romantic comedy - has hinted that a follow-up has been discussed, but she admitted it probably won't be any time soon because of director Jon M. Chu's hectic filming schedule.

Speaking at Vulture FestivaI over the weekend, she said: ''I don't know much about the production side of things.

''But I know that Jon [M. Chu] wants to direct the next one, and all next year he's directing 'In The Heights.' ''

Chu's upcoming project is a big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical of the same name, which first launched on Broadway in 2008.

'Crazy Rich Asians' had huge box office success - grossing over $236 million worldwide - as it saw Constance's character Rachel navigate the luxurious world of partner Nick Young (Henry Golding) and his wealthy family.

Leading man Golding recently admitted despite his half-Iban heritage, the Malaysian-born actor received backlash for the role because of his British upbringing.

He explained: ''Backlash? Yeah. No one knows the three-dimensional story of who I am. Or anyone is.

''And coming from such a grounded culture as the Iban, you cannot get any more rooted in Asian culture. We're native. But then, because I have my heritage of being British as well, it always negates that.''

The movie was based on a novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan, who went on to pen sequels 'China Rich Girlfriend' and 'Rich People Problems', meaning there will be enough source material if producers choose to use it.