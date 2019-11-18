Constance Wu has never seen 'Hustlers'', and ''probably'' never will.

The 37-year-old actress - who starred in the crime movie alongside a female cast featuring Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B - admitted she has no plans to watch the film, because she thinks her future performances will be impacted.

Speaking to 'Late Night' star Mindy Kaling for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, she said: ''Probably not. It's not that I don't watch all my projects, it's a case-by-case basis.

''If it's going to help my work to watch something, I'll watch it, but if I think it's just going to make me self-conscious about my work in the future and damage my work, then I don't.

''I think Destiny is in such a vulnerable... she has such a huge arc, she changes from beginning, middle to end. I feel like if I watch it too much, I'll get analytical and self-conscious and it'll affect my performance in the future. But I'm so glad people are enjoying it, and I had the best time doing it.''

Wu also heaped praise on director Lorene Scafaria for her work on the film, and how having a woman at the helm helped take the movie in a more natural direction.

She explained: ''[She] doesn't come from a place of, 'Oh, let's humanise this woman. She already understands that this is how she's going to frame her story within the context of something that you would think would have the male gaze because it's about women who work in strip clubs.''

Meanwhile, she was echoing a sentiment shared by co-star J-Lo, who loved the fact that they did something ''pretty special'' by working as a team of women to ''make a successful movie that makes money''.

She recently said: ''It had all women producers and a woman director and a woman writer and an all-woman cast, and a woman editor. We really went deep. And you don't see that often. I've made, I don't know how many movies, 30 or 40 movies in my career, and this was the first time that happened.

''So it was a pretty special unicorn event. It's great that it's being received in the way it is. It shows we can not only make a good movie but we can also make a successful movie that makes money. That matters in this business. So that was an amazing thing to be a part of.''