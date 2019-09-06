Constance Wu was ''upset'' about 'Fresh Off The Boat's renewal, because it meant she missed out on doing a play she really ''wanted to do''.

The 37-year-old actress came under fire earlier this year when she seemed disappointed that the popular TV series had been renewed for another season, but has now said her comments were made in a ''moment of heat'', after discovering that the show's renewal meant she had to pull out of doing a theatre production she was really excited to take part in.

She said: ''I grew up in theatre, so that's home for me. You know what I mean? And a lot of people told me, 'Oh, yeah, it's not going to get picked up.'

''This play I wanted to do, my heart was so in it. And so for just a moment of heat, which we all have, I got upset that I couldn't do the play.''

The 'Hustlers' star insists she isn't disappointed about going back to work on 'Fresh Off The Boat', and says playing protective mother Jessica Huang on the show is a ''really peaceful, happy job''.

Speaking to Variety magazine, Constance added: ''But if you look at any of my tweets for the past six years about Fresh Off the Boat, I love it and I love those kids and I love the crew. And it's just a really peaceful, happy job that I'm really lucky to have.''

In her original tweets, Constance said she was ''so upset'', and then hit back at a fan who said her renewal was ''great news''.

She wrote at the time: ''So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k. F***ing hell.''

And when a fan wrote: ''Congrats on your renewal! Great news :) (sic)'' the star responded: ''No it's not.''

And Constance recently said she isn't ''beating [herself] up'' over her the rant.

She said: ''It was moving to me how many people from the show reached out to me, and even on set ... to say, 'Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn't deserve any of that stuff.' Because they also know that I'm an actress - I can be dramatic. I'm emotional. But they also know that that doesn't represent me because they have a hundred episodes of behaviour that proves otherwise.

''I'm not beating myself up for it because I know me. But I don't think I realised that people were paying so much attention to my Twitter.''