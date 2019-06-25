Constance Wu is set to star in 'Goodbye, Vitamin'.

The 37-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles as Jessica Huang in the ABC television comedy 'Fresh Off the Boat' and Rachel Chu in 2018 rom-com 'Crazy Rich Asians' - is on board to lead Universal's adaptation of Rachel Khong's 2017 debut novel.

Wu will also executive produce the project while Dylan Clark will produce for his Universal-based Dylan Clark Productions and Jennifer Yee McDevitt will pen the screenplay.

The movie will center on Ruth Young (Wu) who returns home when her father loses his job as a university lecturer after he's diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

To help her father cope with his illness, she enlists the help of one of her father's former student to stage a fake class so he can continue to teach.

According to the books synopsis, the novel is: ''A wry, beautifully observed story of a woman at a crossroads, as Ruth and her friends, attempt to shore up her father's career; she and her mother obsess over the ambiguous health benefits - in the absence of a cure - of dried jellyfish supplements and vitamin pills; and they all try to forge a new relationship with the brilliant, childlike, irascible man her father has become.''

'Goodbye, Vitamin' was the winner of the California Book Award for First Fiction as well as landing a spot as an LA Times Book Prize Finalist, and it was also named as Best Book of the Year by a host of publications.