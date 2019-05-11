Constance Wu has issued an apology after her angry reaction to 'Fresh Off The Boat's renewal.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star took to Twitter to launch an expletive-laden rant after her TV show was renewed for a sixth season but later backtracked on her original messages.

She first wrote: ''So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k. F**king hell.''

When a fan wrote: ''Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),'' the star responded: ''No it's not.''

Despite confirming that she was upset over the renewal, Wu, 37, lashed out at fans who called her out on it.

She wrote: ''That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f**k a lot. I love the word. Y'all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it's not what it's about. No it's not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.''

When one fan told Wu ''you literally said you were upset and crying over the renewal of a tv show you're in,'' she hit back, writing: ''I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show. You're making an assumption.''

She later wrote: ''Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it (sic).

''For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f**k thank u too.''

Wu got her big break on the show in 2015, which is based on restaurateur Eddie Huang's memoir of the same name.