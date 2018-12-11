'Crazy Rich Asians' actress Constance Wu is in talks to star in an upcoming romantic comedy produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman.
The 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress - who starred as Rachel Chu in the blockbuster movie over the summer - has started discussions to join the cast of Sony's Screen Gems' project, which will co-produced by Banks and Max Handelman.
As reported by Variety, the film will see 'GLOW' star Kimmy Gatewood making her feature directorial debut at the helm, while the script comes from Savion Einstein.
The movie will tell the tale of a woman who becomes pregnant with two babies from two different men.
Wu, 36, first rose to fame in the cast of sitcom 'Fresh Off the Boat', before taking the lead opposite Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh in 'Crazy Rich Asians' - based on a novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan - in August.
The movie has gone on to gross $327 million worldwide, and the actress has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance.
Kwan has penned sequels 'China Rich Girlfriend' and 'Rich People Problems', and a sequel has been discussed.
Hinting that there had already been talks about a follow-up, Wu admitted serious work wouldn't start for a while because of director Jon M. Chu's hectic filming schedule.
She previously said: ''I don't know much about the production side of things.
''But I know that Jon [M. Chu] wants to direct the next one, and all next year he's directing 'In The Heights.' ''
Chu's upcoming project is a big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical of the same name, which first launched on Broadway in 2008.
