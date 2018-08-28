Constance Wu doesn't ''think anything through''.

The 36-year-old actress - who stars in 'Crazy Rich Asians' - has been outspoken on a number of issues concerning the Asian-American community and the film business in general, including likening the use of CGI to make 'Ghost in the Shell' star Scarlett Johansson ''look more Asian'' to the ''practice of blackface''.

Constance admitted: ''I don't think anything through. I am very impulsive and reactive. I have always been a person who is kind of outspoken, but nobody knew who I was before.

''Now I have this weird thing called fame, and I wasn't looking for it, I didn't ask for it, but if you have it, you might as well use it for something good. And the best thing I think I can do is help amplify the voices of people who don't feel heard.''

Constance insisted she doesn't hold a grudge against any of the big-name actors and actresses she's criticised over the years, like Scarlett.

But, on the other hand, she also thinks it's important that she continues to speak her mind.

Constance told the Guardian newspaper: ''I love Scarlett Johansson. I'm not blaming Scarlett. She isn't out there like, 'Let me go choose the part that's going to make people mad the most.'

''But the only way she'll know that she's doing that is if we begin a conversation and say, 'It's not your fault, but this is something that's important to a population.'''