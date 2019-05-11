Constance Wu was upset over 'Fresh Off the Boat's renewal because it meant she had to ''give up'' another project she was ''passionate about''.

The 37-year-old actress took to Twitter on Friday (10.05.19) to launch an expletive-laden rant after the TV show - on which she plays protective mother Jessica Huang - was renewed for a sixth season, which seemed to indicate she was upset about the news.

She wrote at the time: ''So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k. F***ing hell.''

When a fan wrote: ''Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),'' the star responded: ''No it's not.''

But now, she's said her tweets came as the show's renewal meant she had to cancel another project she had been lined up for in favour of returning to the ABC comedy series.

In a lengthy Twitter post uploaded on Saturday (11.05.19), she said: ''These words are my truth. I hope you hear them. I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.

''But I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled. So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I'm proud of and that I enjoy. I've gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable - so obviously I don't dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant. (sic)''

Constance went on to say the other project would have been a ''challenge'' for her as an actress, and she had been looking forward to trying something new.

She continued: ''I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project - because that other project would have challenged me as an artist - that other project would have been really hard and not easy or pleasant at all. Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it's weird. (sic)''

And the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star insists she does ''regret'' the way her original tweets sounded, and says she never meant to insinuate that she was disappointed in the 'Fresh Off the Boat' renewal.

She wrote: ''I do regret that and it wasn't nice and I am sorry for that. I know it's a huge privilege that I even HAVE options - options that FOTB has afforded me. But if one does have privilege, they ought to use that privilege as best they can. For me - that means pushing myself artistically.

''People 'assumed' that that meant I don't love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me.

''People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts - that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job. I appreciate those who have given me the space and faith to believe what I saw about both parts of my heart. Thank you. It's meaningful when you make the choice to believe women. (sic)''