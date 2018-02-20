Conor Maynard has tipped Dua Lipa to win big at the BRIT Awards.

The 25-year-old singer has been chosen to host a live stream of the ceremony at London's The O2 arena on Wednesday (21.02.18) for YouTube - along with BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans - and he's hoping the pop beauty will sweep the board after earning five nominations.

Dua, 22, is up for British Single and British Video for 'New Rules', Mastercard's Album of the Year for her debut self-tilted LP, British Breakthrough and British Female Solo Artist.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz - ahead of YouTube's fifth consecutive year live streaming the bash - Conor said: ''I think Dua Lipa has had an amazing year. It's been amazing to watch her absolutely rock it.

''I'm literally driving down the road in Los Angeles and there are big billboards of her doing shows over here.''

And the 'Turn Around' hitmaker could be right, as YouTube has used views on music videos to predict who will do well, and they think the 'IDGAF' singer has a chance of taking home the British Breakthrough and British Female Solo Artist gongs.

YouTube's Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen commented: ''Britain produces some of the most boundary-pushing and creative artists out there right now.

''That's why I'm excited that fans all around the world can watch The BRIT Awards live on YouTube to catch performances from incredible stars like Dua Lipa and Stormzy, while getting behind-the-scenes access from YouTube sensation Conor Maynard. The show is going to be massive - we'll see you there.''

In both 2016 and 2017, The BRIT Awards reached over a million unique viewers worldwide on the YouTube channel, and with Conor and Yasmin as the faces of this year's live stream, the ceremony will no doubt reach even more music enthusiasts around the globe.