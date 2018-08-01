Conor Maynard has claimed he's been blocked from releasing new music, due to a legal battle with his record label.

The 25-year-old singer is working hard to get his contract with Warner Music Group ''restructured'', so he can start putting out the original material he's been working hard on for himself.

Conor said: ''It has been ages since I've been able to release my own stuff because I'm locked in a huge legal battle with my label. I'm trying to get a restructured deal.''

The last track to come from Conor was 2016's 'Are You Sure?'.

Warner are said to be keen to reach a ''new agreement'' with the 'R U Crazy' hitmaker so he's able to drop his new tunes.

A source from the label added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Lawyers on both sides are hopeful they can come to a new agreement about Conor's record deal in the very near future.

''Nobody wants him to be prevented from releasing new music so it's in everybody's best interest to get things going again.''

Speaking at the start of 2017, Conor had revealed his plans to release lots of music over the past 12 months.

He said at the time: ''I'm still working on that [my own stuff]. I'm in the studio pretty much every day trying to finish off my original material.

''I'm going to release as much of it as possible this year, go through a few different things and see what works.''

Meanwhile, the Brighton-born musician - who is living in Los Angeles at the moment - is still waiting to find out if songs he sent to One Direction star Liam Payne are being used on his debut solo LP.

Conor previously told BANG Showbiz: ''I've hung out with Liam a lot of times. At the moment I know that he's working on his solo project and I know he's looking for songs for his album. Different sessions I've been in people have said, 'Oh shall we work on some amazing stuff for Liam Payne?'''