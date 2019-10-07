Conor Maynard is done with making albums.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter has only released two full length records, 2012's 'Covers' and 2016's 'Contrast', and he has admitted he feels the format is ''redundant'' unless you are a huge star like Ed Sheeran or Adele and has ''no desire'' to release an LP.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''The whole album format and the idea of an album is quite old school and traditional, there are artists who are very successful like Tyga.

''He is a super super successful rapper but he puts out albums and it doesn't sell, his fans aren't interested and it makes him look bad but he is a successful rapper, everyone knows him.

''I have songs with over 200 million streams but right now I don't know how well an album will do and if it didn't do well people would say 'oh he is struggling' and I'm definitely definitely not.

''Unless you're at the Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Adele kind of level, the idea of an album is redundant.

''That's why I have no desire to put out an album.''

Despite having no plans to release an album, the 'Vegas Girl' hitmaker still has plenty of new music on the way for his fans.

He said: ''I don't want to say I am back b**ches but that is what I'm trying to put out!

''There is so much music on the way, a lot of features, there is just a lot to come still!''

Meanwhile, Conor - who heads out on a UK tour this month - is still waiting to find out if songs he sent to One Direction star Liam Payne are being used on his debut solo LP.

The 'Can't Say No' hitmaker previously told BANG Showbiz: ''I've hung out with Liam a lot of times. At the moment I know that he's working on his solo project and I know he's looking for songs for his album. Different sessions I've been in people have said, 'Oh shall we work on some amazing stuff for Liam Payne?'''