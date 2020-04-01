Connie Nielsen is keen on playing Queen Hippolyta in a 'Wonder Woman' spin-off.

The 'Gladiator' star ''would love to'' to star in a movie that explores the Amazonian race of which the titular DC Comics superhero, also known as Diana Prince, that has been hinted at by director Patty Jenkins.

Speaking about the proposed project, Connie insists that she and the rest of the cast ''would love to, we would love to to do that.''

Patty previously suggested she has plans for a spin-off that focuses on the Amazons ''all mapped out'' but wanted to take a break from the franchise after the sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984' comes out.

Patty, 48, said: ''We already have it mapped out - it's just a matter of will we change our minds and when.

''I think what we don't want to do is do it back-to-back. It's been great doing these two movies back-to-back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between - and I like doing other things in between. And Gal (Gadot) has other things to do.

''I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.''

Connie, 54, has described the upcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984' as a ''homecoming'' and expressed her joy at reuniting with her fellow cast mates, who include Gal as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as American military pilot Steve Trevor.

Connie told Comingsoon.net: ''It was a little bit like a homecoming. We got to see everybody, hang out. It was very cute. All the girls got to get together and it was very cool.''

She also discussed how role in sci-fi thriller 'Sea Fever' and opened up on her frustration that one of her stunts was cut out of the final edit, as it was her favourite scene.

Connie explained: ''My absolute favourite stunt was cut from the film, and I'm having a hard time accepting that, it was so cool.

''I got to run up a wall and pivot in the air, and as I pivoted my way down I speared one of the monsters. I literally did that for weeks to get that, and then they didn't put it in.''