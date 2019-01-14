Connie Britton says Julia Roberts is the ''sweetest'' matchmaker, after the actress tried to set her up on a blind date.
Connie Britton says Julia Roberts is the ''sweetest'' matchmaker.
The 51-year-old actress recently revealed her close pal and fellow actress Julia had set her up on a blind date, and has now praised the 'Money Monster' star for her kind actions.
She said: ''It was about the sweetest thing ever! She was like, 'I've been thinking about this for a year and I think I have somebody I want to set you up with,' and she did.''
Although Connie says she and the mystery man haven't had a chance to go out together yet, she has faith in Julia's choices and hopes it will work out.
She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We're both very busy people, so we haven't gotten together yet, but you never know!''
The 'Dirty John' star's comments come after she revealed last week that Julia had set her up on the date, but claimed at the time that things hadn't worked out between her and her date.
She said: ''I've gotten to be friends with Julia Roberts ... she tried to set me up with somebody ... it hasn't worked out yet. But at least mama tried, you know what I'm saying?''
Connie - who was married to investment banker John Britton between 1991 and 1995 - also revealed that the 'Notting Hill' actress, also 51, ''touched'' her face and shouted ''I love you'' when they first met.
The 'Friday Night Lights' star even quipped that she is more of a fan-girl than a ''functional'' friend of the 'Pretty Woman' star.
She recalled: ''She came up and she was like, 'I love you,' and I was like, I'm never washing my face again.
''Can you tell? It's not really a functional relationship. Like it's not really, it's not really a healthy friendship, it's more like I idolise her and she's nice to me.''
