Common's new album is inspired by his own memoir.

The 47-year-old rapper - who has also enjoyed success as an actor - has revealed his latest release has drawn inspiration from the memoir he published earlier this year.

He explained: ''This album is inspired by the book, 'Let Love Have The Last Word', which gave me a path to write about things I had never written about before.

''It forced me to go deeper and because I opened up about so many things in the book, I was charged to go to raw, personal and spiritual places in the music.

''Production-wise, I knew that the music had to have depth, soul and dimension to it. I wanted the musicianship and the spirit of what live music brings but it also had to have something raw and basement about it.''

Common - who released his debut album, 'Can I Borrow a Dollar?', in 1992 - said his team also played an influential role with the record.

He shared: ''When my team said, 'You should do some music revolving around the book,' I just took that energy and went running into my artistry without focusing on anything else.

''So this album is the culmination of this journey, this passion and this Divine Love that I have for one of God's greatest gifts - music.''