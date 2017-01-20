The musician and activist, 44, headlined the concert alongside rockers The National, in support of the nonprofit organisation that provides reproductive health services to women.

Speaking at the gig in Washington, D.C. the day before the city stages controversial billionaire Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president, he called on Americans to help Planned Parenthood, which has come under fire from lawmakers in Trump's Republican Party.

"As I was thinking about having the honour to perform for Planned Parenthood, I thought about how not only is this about our free choices that women should have to make the choices with what they want to do with their bodies, but women should also be able to have access to healthcare to be able to get what they need," he said.

Republican politicians opposed to abortion have asked that government funding be withdrawn from Planned Parenthood as it provides is access to abortion clinics.

Common also spoke about the racial divisions in America, stating the problem runs deeper than the appointment of President-elect Trump, who has been accused of inflaming racial tensions.

"There's pieces of America that seem unprotected right now, and it just didn't happen in this election when you think about it over the past years we've been seeing young black men and women in the streets...black people and Hispanic people being put in jail at an alarming rate,” he said.

Trump will become America's 45th leader on Friday (20Jan17), marking the end of Barack Obama's eight years in power.