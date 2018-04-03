Common has praised Kanye West as someone he ''admires'', as he believes the rapper is ''courageous''.
Common has praised Kanye West as someone he ''admires''.
The 46-year-old rapper and actor, and the 'Heartless' hitmaker, both hail from Chicago, and Common has revealed he has known the fellow musician since they were teenagers, and has always thought of Kanye as ''courageous''.
He said: ''I've known him since he was 19 - he was always speaking out. Some of my friends wanted to fight him. I always admired him. There's courage - honesty there, instead of being politically correct.''
Alongside Kanye, the 'Stand Up For Something' musician also considers Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, and Bob Marley as inspirations, as they all created music that ''became soundtracks to a movement''.
He added: ''My heroes are Muhammad Ali, Dr. King, Dr. Maya Angelou, Dr. Nikki Giovanni, James Baldwin. And musically, it's Curtis Mayfield, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, KRS-One and Public Enemy, up to Kendrick [Lamar] now. They all provided music that became soundtracks to a movement. And for me to be included in that, to have songs that mean something to people, I've got to say, man, it's an honour.''
The 'Suicide Squad' actor - who has 20-year-old daughter Omoye Assata Lynn - also opened up on his dating life, and revealed he is looking for a girl who can ''show love and respect'' to different kinds of people.
He said: ''She doesn't have to be Angela Davis. But I want a woman who treats human beings with compassion, shows love and respect for the waiter and the bellman.''
Common has previously dated the likes of Erykah Badu and Serena Williams and has often publicly shown his support for strong women, who he thinks should be ''celebrated''.
Speaking to the Spring issue of C For Men magazine, he said: ''Back then, [Badu and Williams] took the heat for just speaking up. Now, it's more celebrated.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
With a script by Brad Ingelsby (Out of the Furnace), this thriller has more substance...
One of the finest biopics in recent memory, this drama manages to present someone as...