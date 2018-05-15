Colton Haynes' estranged husband Jeff Leatham has responded to the star's divorce filing.

The 29-year-old actor - who is best known for his starring roles on 'Teen Wolf' and 'Arrow' - filed court documents on May 10 to petition for the dissolution of their marriage, but in response, the florist has called on the court to not be involved in awarding spousal support to either party.

Jeff, like his estranged husband, has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, which court documents show occurred on May 1, 2018, People reports.

Colton filed for divorce on May 8, just six months after the duo tied the knot in a hotel in Palm Springs, where reality TV star Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.

However, speculation about their relationship status began to circle after fans noticed that Colton had deleted several photographs of himself and Jeff from his Instagram account.

What's more, the actor decided to remove the word ''husband'' from his bio, and wrote a song called 'Man It Suck', which made reference to a ''cheating drama''.

However, Colton subsequently rubbished speculation that his husband had been unfaithful, describing Jeff as an ''amazing man''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.''

Jeff previously revealed that it was a case of love at first sight when he met the actor.

He confessed: ''Love at first sight really does exist. A lot of people protect their hearts, but you have to keep your heart and your mind open. That's how you truly find love in life.''

However, Jeff also conceded that he and Colton are discernibly different characters.

He explained: ''We couldn't be more different, but our love is the same and I think that's the strongest part of our relationship.''