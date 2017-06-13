Colton Haynes was told he ''could not be'' a gay actor.

The 'Teen Wolf' star says he was encouraged to keep his sexuality a secret when he was starting out in the industry.

He said: ''I was literally told from the day that I moved to Los Angeles that I could not be gay because I wouldn't work. Then I was with my management team and a team of people that just literally told me I couldn't be this way ... It was horrible.''

And the 28-year-old actor was even told his father committed suicide because he had discovered his son was gay.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, he added: ''I was told my dad killed himself because he found out I was gay. I feel really bad that I had to lie for so long ....

''[But] when you're young in this industry, people take advantage of you, and they literally tell you that your dreams are going to come true. If you believe that, you'll do anything.''

It comes after Colton admitted that coming out has ''changed [his] life for the better.''

Asked by a fan what advice he could give to others who are struggling with their sexuality, he wrote: ''I can honestly say that it takes time to be comfortable enough to come out...it has to be on your own time but when i did...it changed my life for the better! It opened up so many doors for me and i dont have to feel like the elephant in the room anymore. Theres so much support i never knew was available for me and i am so proud to say that i am gay and it hasnt done anything to hurt what i love to do in life. Times are thankfully changing (sic)''