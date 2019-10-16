Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have settled their divorce.

The 'Arrow' star and the 48-year-old florist separated last year after just six months of marriageand they have each agreed to waive the right to spousal support.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, a divorce judgement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on September 24, and the 31-year-old actor will get to keep his platinum diamond engagement and wedding rings, as well as the ''2018 BMW X5 Ieased vehicle currently in his possession.

In return, Jeff will keep a 2016 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van and a leased 2016 Mercedes Benz 963.

As well as the division of property and spousal support waiver, the former couple have also agreed a non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement.

The documents state: ''Neither Party shall discuss' pubiish or post, or cause to be discussed published or posted, directly or indirectly, any private information pertaining to the other Party, the Parties' relationship, or this dissolution action on any media, including without Iimitation, the internet (including, but not Iimited to, social media applications, Websites, blogs, news periodicals, etc.) or in other media in any manner.

''Neither Party shall authorize, Iicense or create (in whole or in part) a book, article, movie, or television production based upon, or which includes a character based upon, the other Party without the written consent of the other Party, or use the other Party's name for any publicity related purpose.''

Colton filed for divorce in May 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, and shortly afterwards, Jeff submitted his own petition with the same reasoning.

The pair had married in front of 120 guests in October 2017 in a ceremony officiated by their friend Kris Jenner.