Colton Haynes is adamant his estranged husband didn't cheat on him.

The 29-year-old actor recently announced that him and his spouse Jeff Leatham had gone their separate ways but, since the news was revealed, fans have been speculating that infidelity had something to do with their separation after the singer released his new song 'Man It Sucks', which included the lyrics: ''I don't like when you're staying out all night and never answer your phone.''

Taking to Twitter, Colton said: ''Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.''

The former couple got married in October last year but less than a year later, the floral designer and the 'Arrow' star had removed one another from social media.

Colton has had somewhat of a hard time recently as his beloved mother Dana Haynes tragically passed away back in March following a long-term illness.

He shared a series of photos of himself and his mother and wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma.

''Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel.''

Colton revealed in February he was preparing to say goodbye to their mother as she was suffering from advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure.

He revealed at the time ''My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh.

''Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, 'The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.' She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital.

''That's my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong.

''My mom has been in and out of the hospital since January. After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure.

''A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver.

''The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking.

''My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her.

''So with that horrible news from ''Dr. Doom'' (a name my mom came up for him) my family has set up steps to make mom comfortable.

''We set up in home hospice care so she can be home with her boyfriend, Gary, and her beloved cat, Fasa. (sic)''