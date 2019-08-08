Colton Haynes has reached a divorce settlement with Jeff Leatham.

The 'Arrow' star and the florist filed for divorce last year following six months of marriage, and just over a year later, they have reached a settlement in their proceedings, and are now one step closer to being legally single.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Colton's attorney, Marci Levine, filed the settlement Wednesday (07.08.19) in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The settlement comes after the 31-year-old actor had seemingly reconciled with Jeff in October, when they each took to Instagram to share tributes on their first wedding anniversary.

In his post, Colton wrote: ''Can't believe it's already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham :) Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband [love heart emojis] (sic)''

Whilst Jeff, 47, wrote: ''I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall.

''R.M. Drake -

''Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband - [love heart emojis] - Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. - I LOVE YOU - (sic)''

Two months after the touching messages were posted, however, Jeff went back to court on December 13 to reignite the case in their divorce.

Details of their settlement have not been made public, but when the divorce papers were first filed, the 'Teen Wolf' star requested that his estranged husband not receive spousal support, and each side would pay their own legal bills.

Colton and Jeff married in November 2017 in a ceremony held at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, California, before Colton filed for divorce just six months later in May 2018.