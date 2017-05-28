Colton Haynes has proposed to his fiancé.

Two months after celebrity florist Jeff Leatham proposed to the 'Teen Wolf' star, Colton, 28, decided to surprise Jeff with his own proposal and Jeff took to Instagram to share the details.

He posted a sweet picture of them together, showing off their engagement rings, and wrote: ''I SAID YES !!! Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher's ''I Got You Babe'' playing in the background - I Love YOU @coltonlhaynes - Now we are both engaged baby !!! Let's get married - I Love you - Love You - Love You #doubleengaged (sic).''

Jeff popped the question during a romantic getaway to the Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort in Cabo, Mexico in March and his pal Cher helped with the proposal by appearing on a big screen to offer some words of advice.

Colton previously shared a picture of himself and Jeff embracing with fireworks lighting the sky above them, and Cher visible on a giant display.

He captioned the Instagram post: ''Thank you @cher for the beautiful ''I got you babe'' proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always :) The most special night of my life @jeffleatham . #flowers #fireworks #fullmoon #cher (sic)''

And Jeff shared the video introduction on his own Instagram account.

Singing a snatch of her song, 'I Got You Babe', the 71-year-old singer said in the clip: ''So, 'I got you babe!' All right, this is for you. You know what it is, you know what you're supposed to do now, and this is gonna be the best thing ever. You have to call me to tell me how it worked out, alright?''

Jeff captioned the post: ''Thank you @cher and @pauletteakapauly - for helping making my Proposal Evening Epic.

''I got you Babe never sounded so good right before @coltonhaynes said YES!!! So Appreciative and much love. (sic)''