Colton Haynes is ''in a state of shock'' following the death of his mother.

The 'Arrow' actor paid a touching tribute to Dana Haynes on Friday (23.03.18) evening after revealing she'd passed away following a long illness.

He shared a series of photos of himself and his mom and wrote on Instagram: ''Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma.

''Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock.

''I will always love you momma. RIP my angel.''

The 29-year-old actor - who is married to florist Jeff Leatham - revealed last month he and his siblings were preparing to say goodbye to their mother as she was suffering from advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure,

He revealed at the time ''My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh.

''Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, 'The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.' She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital.

''That's my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong.

''My mom has been in and out of the hospital since January. After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure.

''A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver.(sic)

''The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking.

''My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her.

''So with that horrible news from ''Dr. Doom'' (a name my mom came up for him) my family has set up steps to make mom comfortable.

''We set up in home hospice care so she can be home with her boyfriend, Gary, and her beloved cat, Fasa.''