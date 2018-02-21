Colton Haynes has been told his mother is terminally ill.

The 29-year-old actor's beloved mom, Dana Haynes, is currently in hospital with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure, and though a kidney transplant would improve her condition, the family have been warned she doesn't have ''that much time'' to wait.

But despite the devastating diagnosis, Dana is staying positive and has even been able to ''laugh'' at the situation.

Colton shared a photo of his mother on Instagram and wrote: ''My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh.

''Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, 'The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.' She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital.

''That's my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong.

''My mom has been in and out of the hospital since January. After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure.

''A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however..that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn't have that much time to wait for a new liver.(sic)''

The 'Arrow' star - who is married to florist Jeff Leatham - and his siblings are now preparing to ''say goodbye'' to their mom and are doing their best to make her as comfortable as possible.

He said: ''The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking.

''My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her.

''So with that horrible news from ''Dr. Doom'' (a name my mom came up for him) my family has set up steps to make mom comfortable.

''We set up in home hospice care so she can be home with her boyfriend, Gary, and her beloved cat, Fasa.''

The family have been raising money to pay for Dana's care, and after reaching their fundraising goal, they now want to help others in the same situation.

Colton's post continued: ''Hospice care is covered by my moms insurance 100%. As well as nurses visits on a ''need be'' basis.

''A personal in home nurse that can be there 24/7, however, is not covered and would need to be paid out of pocket. My siblings and family are spread out around the country and world. We've been taking turns flying out when we can to help but it's not enough.

''My brother wanted to do his part to help with the expense of hiring a full time nurse & guess what...the gofundme goal has been reached to pay for Amity Home Care in Hemet California!

''Now that the goal has been reached...every single penny we raise over the goal from today on will be donated to the American Liver Foundation to help others who are going through this horrible disease.

''It would mean the world to my family & I if we could make a massive donation to this incredible organization. Thank y'all for listening & sending all the love to my beautiful momma. Donation link in my bio (sic)''