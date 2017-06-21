Colton Haynes has signed up for the new season of 'American Horror Story'.

The 28-year-old actor will reteam with his 'Scream Queens' director Ryan Murphy on the upcoming seventh series of the FX show, though details of his role so far remain secret.

Ryan announced the news on Instagram, sharing a portrait of the actor with smeared red lipstick.

He captioned the image: ''Welcome to American Horror Story, Colton Haynes.''

And the 'Arrow' actor shared the same image on his own social media account and admitted he can't wait to start work.

He wrote: ''American Horror Story Season 7...Already feels like home :) So excited @mrrpmurphy.(sic)''

Ryan previously revealed the upcoming 'American Horror Story' will feature an election-themed story, and shared clues including Billie Lourd's icy white hair, Evan Peters' blue tresses and now Colton's vivid red lips.

But speaking about the plot, the show runner admitted he wants to keep it as quiet as possible.

He said: ''There are only three people in the world who know what it is, which is [FX president and general manager] John Landgraf, [Fox Television Group chairman and CEO] Dana Walden and Sarah Paulson.''

Meanwhile, Colton - who is engaged to florist Jeff Leatham - recently admitted he was ordered to keep his sexuality a secret when he began his career or he wouldn't get work.

He said: ''I was literally told from the day that I moved to Los Angeles that I could not be gay because I wouldn't work. Then I was with my management team and a team of people that just literally told me I couldn't be this way ... It was horrible.''

And the 'Teen Wolf' actor was even told his father committed suicide because he had discovered his son was gay.

He added: ''I was told my dad killed himself because he found out I was gay. I feel really bad that I had to lie for so long ....

''[But] when you're young in this industry, people take advantage of you, and they literally tell you that your dreams are going to come true. If you believe that, you'll do anything.''