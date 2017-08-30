Colton Haynes has slammed homophobia in Hollywood, saying that LGBT+ actors are discriminated because of their ''personal lives'', rather than being hired on talent alone.
The 29-year-old actor - who is currently engaged to celebrity florist Jeff Leatham - came out as gay last year, and has now taken to Twitter to hit out at the movie industry which he claims treats LGBT+ actors unfairly.
Colton argued that filmmakers often only see the actor for their ''personal life'', rather than hiring them based on pure talent.
In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday (30.08.17), the 'Rough Night' actor wrote: ''Hollywood is so f***ed up. So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table
''Thank god for Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis. They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives
''So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life (sic)''
However, the 'Teen Wolf' actor wasn't always faced with hardships when it came to securing roles, as he previously said that despite having a ''breakdown'' when he came out in 2016, he was also given ''multiple offers for work''.
When asked during a Q&A earlier this year if it was a challenge to come out, Colton wrote: ''It was an intense struggle for years. All the self shame lead me to have a breakdown and i had to quite for a while. Once i came out it all went away. I got multiple offers for work and honestly havent felt better. It changes your life and if someone isnt going to hire me for being born the way that i am...they dont deserve my time or energy. (sic)''
And Colton is ''proud'' of who he is, and says coming out as gay ''changed [his] life for the better.''
He said: ''I can honestly say that it takes time to be comfortable enough to come out...it has to be on your own time but when i did...it changed my life for the better! It opened up so many doors for me and i dont have to feel like the elephant in the room anymore. Theres so much support i never knew was available for me and i am so proud to say that i am gay and it hasnt done anything to hurt what i love to do in life. Times are thankfully changing (sic)''
