Colton Haynes has filed for divorce from Jeff Leatham.

The former 'Teen Wolf' star and the celebrity florist only tied the knot six months ago in October last year, but according to TMZ, he filed legal documentation on Tuesday (08.05.18) to terminate their marriage.

According to the gossip website, the 29-year-old actor filed the documents in Los Angeles, just half a year after their star-studded wedding in Palm Springs, which was officiated by Kris Jenner.

The couple were reported to have split last week when rumours surfaced accusing Jeff of being unfaithful to Colton, but the 'San Andreas' actor slammed the speculation.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Jeff would never cheat. He is an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him.''

In November, Colton took to his YouTube channel to share an ''emotional but beautiful'' clip of the former couple's big day.

Writing in the description of the professionally filmed video, he said: ''This video makes me cry every single time i watch it. It was the most special day of my life and we wanted to share a little bit of it with y'all. I don't know what I'm gonna do when i see the whole video lol but I really want to thank the incredible team of photographers & videographers that helped capture such a special moment.

''HOPE YALL ENJOY & CRY HAPPY TEARS :) More to come & can't wait to share more stories of our special day :) Love you Jeff & to everyone supporting us on this magical journey :) (sic)''

On their wedding day, the pair were joined by 120 guests, which included Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello, Chelsea Clinton, and Billie Lourd.

Colton and Jeff became engaged in March 2017, seven months before their nuptials took place and just one month after going public with their romance, and had previously spoken about wanting to start a family together.