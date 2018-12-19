Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's divorce is back on, following their attempted reconciliation.

The 30-year-old actor and the florist filed for divorce earlier this year following six months of marriage, and although it seemed as though the pair had reconciled when they each took to Instagram to share tributes on their first wedding anniversary, court documents state the divorce is back on track.

According to The Blast, Jeff went back to court on December 13 to reignite the case in their divorce, and documents reveal he has has served the former 'Teen Wolf' star with a preliminary declaration of disclosure.

The declaration means Jeff will hand over financial information to the actor in the case, so the divorce can proceed.

The new court documents come after almost seven months of inactivity in the case, in which Colton requested that his estranged husband not receive spousal support, and each side would pay their own legal bills.

Back in October, the couple each posted anniversary messages on social media, and whilst Colton has since deleted his, 47-year-old Jeff still has his on Instagram.

In his post, Colton wrote: ''Can't believe it's already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham :) Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband [love heart emojis] (sic)''

Jeff posted photographs from their wedding day and insisted he can't remember what life was like before they started dating.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall.

''R.M. Drake -

''Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband - [love heart emojis] - Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. - I LOVE YOU - (sic)''