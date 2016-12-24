London-born actor Colin Salmon has admitted he is hugely excited about the release of 'Escobar'.
The acclaimed actor has recently been filming alongside the likes of Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz in Bogota, Colombia, and has told moviegoers they can expect something enthralling from the Fernando Aranoa-directed flick about the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Colin exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I've just got back from Bogota where I was doing a bit on 'Escobar' with Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, it was really good.
''It's [produced by] Avi Lerner, the guy who did 'London Has Fallen' and all that mob from that film, so it's really good. It's a fantastic cast and a good story.''
Meanwhile, the 54-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Charles Robinson in three James Bond films and James 'One' Shade in the 'Resident Evil' franchise - revealed he approaches his work like a professional sportsman.
Colin claimed there are strong parallels between playing team sports and starring in movies, revealing he takes inspiration from the Olympic movement.
He explained: ''As an actor I come from sport. Through sport you learn to be an ensemble player, you learn to be a team player, acting is sport. The Greeks gave us philosophy, the Olympics and drama, three things that are performance.''
