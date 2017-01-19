The Down Under singer teamed up with rappers Joe Manuel 'Deploi' Lopez and Jonathan Eric 'Switch' Piazza to create I'm Walking Here, which features a commentary about the tragedy behind Martin's death.

The teen was killed in Florida in 2012 by Neighborhood Watch zealot George Zimmerman, who mistook Trayvon for a burglar.

"I kept on thinking about him (Trayvon) when I was on tour, that whole idea of somebody walking home and having this maniac kind of follow you in a car and that moment of, 'Why can't people just walk home?', you know?" the Australian musician tells Billboard. "That really stayed with me."

The song will feature on Hay's 13th solo album, Fierce Mercy, which will be released in May (17).