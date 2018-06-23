Colin Firth was spotted proudly looking on and taking a video on his phone of his teenage son Luca playing Isle of Wight Festival on Friday night (22.06.18).
Colin Firth watched his son Luca play Isle of Wight Festival on Friday night (23.06.18).
The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' star was spotted looking ''every inch the proud father'' as he sat on the grass like an average punter to see the 17-year-old rocker - whom he has with wife Livia Giuggioli - play the Hard Rock Stage with his band Wednesday at the music extravaganza held at Seaclose Park.
An onlooker told Metro.co.uk: ''Colin was at the Hard Rock Stage to watch his son Luca and his band play. He looked every inch the proud parent and looked in real high spirits when Wednesday came on.''
Firth reportedly was relaxed and ''wasn't bothered'' by fans coming up to him.
The source added: ''He was an absolute gent too, and wasn't at all bothered when people spotted him. He was polite and friendly with everyone who came up to him.''
The 57-year-old actor - who also has Matteo, 14, with the 48-year-old Italian producer, and 27-year-old Will with former lover Meg Tilly - wasn't the only celebrity in attendance on the first big day of the festival, Stoke City striker Peter Crouch rocked out to Kasabian as they headlined the main stage.
The Leicester based rockers - comprised of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - treated the packed field to a mixture of classic hits and new numbers as they performed for the opening night of the festival's 50th anniversary.
Saturday night (23.06.18) sees main stage performances from Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, James Bay, Blossoms and Jessie J.
