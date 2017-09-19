Colin Firth has admitted it was a ''dream come true'' working with Sir Elton John in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.
The 57-year-old actor stars once again reprises his role as Harry Hart in the sequel to 2015 film 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and got to appear on screen with the 'Rocket Man' musician, who is playing a fictionalised version of himself.
Firth has been a life-long fan of Elton, 70, and has revealed he had begged him to appear in the first movie so was delighted when he accepted a part in the second installment.
Speaking at the premiere of the movie in London's Leicester Square on Monday night (18.09.17), he said: ''It was a dream come true. It's all I've wanted to do since I was about 10 I think. I think I wrote to Elton to beg him to be in the first one. But now I'm hearing all the reactions to Elton and I'm worried I think he may have stolen my thunder.''
Elton also attended the premiere and admitted ''jumped at the chance'' to star in Matthew Vaughn's second spy romp because he immediately regretted turning down the opportunity to appear in the first one.
The singer said: ''I was supposed to be in the last one and I turned it down. Then I saw it and I said I wish I'd been in it. So when Matthew asked, I jumped at the chance. I was very nervous, but Colin and Julianne made me feel at home. It felt like a family.''
'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' boasts a star-studded cast that also includes the likes of Taron Egerton, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Poppy Delevingne and Jeff Bridges.
Recently Egerton revealed he was punched in the face by co-star Ed Holcroft while filming 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.
The highly anticipated sequel follows Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin (Egerton) who, after the Kingsman headquarters are destroyed, has to join forces with another spy organisation in America called Statesman.
