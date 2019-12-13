Colin Firth has split from his wife of 22 years.

The 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' star has called time on his romance with Livia Giuggioli after over two decades of marriage.

His representative said in a statement: ''Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.''

Colin met Livia, who was working as a production assistant at the time, on the set of the BBC drama 'Nostromo' in 1996.

Back in 2015 and 2016, Colin and Livia split for a short period of time where she briefly dated Marco Brancaccia, who she later accused of stalking her.

In a statement, they said at the time: ''A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.

''Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.''

Brancaccia denied the allegations, insisting they were ''romantically involved''.

He said: ''She wanted to leave Colin for me. The marriage had been over for years. My 'stalking' consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email. I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.''