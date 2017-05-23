Colin Firth wants to become Italian.

The 56-year-old actor has applied to the Italian embassy in London for citizenship following the United Kingdom's decision in 2016 to leave the European Union, which is commonly referred to as Brexit.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Colin was horrified by Brexit and is worried about the consequences.''

The Oscar-winning actor is married to Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli and Colin speaks her mother tongue fluently.

Colin - who has children Luca, 16, and Matteo, 13 - currently lives in London with his wife, but has previously criticised the decision to leave the European Union following a referendum last year.

Speaking to an Austrian newspaper, Colin said: ''For me this is a disaster of unexpected proportions. Brexit does not have a single positive aspect.

''Many colleagues, including Emma Thompson, are, like me, enthusiastic Europeans, and we still cannot believe it.''

What's more, Colin has previously claimed he doesn't feel rooted in the United Kingdom, either.

The acclaimed actor - who was raised in the village of Grayshott in Hampshire, England - explained in 2010: ''I don't feel planted here. I feel very connected to America. My mother grew up there and I spent a year in high school in the US. Growing up, I felt almost American in lots of ways.''

Colin will be able to retain his British passport even if he is awarded Italian citizenship, because both countries permit dual nationality, unlike other European Union countries like Germany.

A spokesman for the actor explained: ''Colin applied for dual citizenship (British and Italian) in order to have the same passports as his wife and children.''

However, his spokesman declined to comment on whether Colin's decision was motivated directly by the United Kingdom's impending exit from the European Union.