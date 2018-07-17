Colin Firth admits 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' had a ''family reunion'' feel about it.

The Oscar-winning actor stars alongside the likes of Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan in the new movie, which serves as a prequel and a sequel to the 2008 hit 'Mamma Mia!', and Colin has revealed there were moments when he felt nostalgic on set.

Speaking at the world premiere of the musical comedy at London's Hammersmith Apollo on Monday (16.07.18), he shared: ''I love it. Some of the others have been ... we've been exchanging messages about feeling a bit emotional. There's been a bit of nostalgia, you know. So it has a strong feeling of family reunion about it.''

Despite the movie's star-studded cast, Colin admitted that the people behind the new film - including director Ol Parker - still faced a significant challenge in creating a sense of fun.

In fact, the 57-year-old actor insisted that making the new film required ''proper work'', even though it's such a light-hearted movie.

He explained to The Hollywood News: ''When you're trying to generate fun, you've got to have fun. But it's not that easy to achieve in reality, because filming is not a spontaneous process. You repeat a lot, you wait a lot - it's a proper day's work.

''I think the secret has been the affection everybody has for one another and the enthusiasm. You know, when you have about 100 people ... it's quite hard to get a crowd of so enthusiastic people.''