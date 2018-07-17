Award-winning actor Colin Firth has revealed 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' had a ''family reunion'' feel about it.
Colin Firth admits 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' had a ''family reunion'' feel about it.
The Oscar-winning actor stars alongside the likes of Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan in the new movie, which serves as a prequel and a sequel to the 2008 hit 'Mamma Mia!', and Colin has revealed there were moments when he felt nostalgic on set.
Speaking at the world premiere of the musical comedy at London's Hammersmith Apollo on Monday (16.07.18), he shared: ''I love it. Some of the others have been ... we've been exchanging messages about feeling a bit emotional. There's been a bit of nostalgia, you know. So it has a strong feeling of family reunion about it.''
Despite the movie's star-studded cast, Colin admitted that the people behind the new film - including director Ol Parker - still faced a significant challenge in creating a sense of fun.
In fact, the 57-year-old actor insisted that making the new film required ''proper work'', even though it's such a light-hearted movie.
He explained to The Hollywood News: ''When you're trying to generate fun, you've got to have fun. But it's not that easy to achieve in reality, because filming is not a spontaneous process. You repeat a lot, you wait a lot - it's a proper day's work.
''I think the secret has been the affection everybody has for one another and the enthusiasm. You know, when you have about 100 people ... it's quite hard to get a crowd of so enthusiastic people.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
Donald Crowhurst is an amateur sailor whose ambition eclipses his financial woes. When he comes...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
While this film tackles a huge issue in the history of race relations in America,...
As it's been 12 years since the last Bridget Jones movie, expectations aren't too high...
Bridget has always known how to get herself into a muddle - catastrophic muddles at...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
After battling the dating scene and finally finding love with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones is...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...
Christine Lucas is suffering from a complicated form of amnesia whereby she cannot remember anything...
Based on the events documented in West of Memphis and the Paradise Lost trilogy, this...