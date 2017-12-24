British actor Colin Firth has claimed he can relate to the ''stiff-upper-lip quality'' to his character in 'The Mercy'.
The award-winning actor plays the part of amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst in the upcoming biographical drama, which is based on his character's botched attempt to complete the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968, and Colin has revealed he can see some of himself in Crowhurst.
He said: ''I was very struck by his stoicism. In interviews, he always had a very matter-of-fact, stiff-upper-lip quality to him.
''There's maybe something in that, that he was a product of his cultural environment. It's something I do relate to.''
The movie was shot in Devon and Dorset in England, as well as in Malta, and Colin admitted it wasn't the most straightforward production process.
He explained to Empire: ''There were times where it got a bit rough. But it was more a case of relentless inconvenience than anything too hairy.''
Colin, 57, admitted the experience of making the movie has also made a lasting impression on him.
He shared: ''Everything I say now is a sailing analogy. I've found myself saying, 'Push the boat out,' or 'getting close to the wind,' almost without thinking.''
Meanwhile, Colin was granted Italian dual citizenship earlier this year, having made an application in light of Britain's decision to exit the European Union.
The actor - who has two sons, Luca and Matteo, with his Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli - previously said of the decision: ''Livia is applying for a British passport. I will always be extremely British (you only have to look at or listen to me). Britain is our home and we love it here. Despite the enticements of my profession to relocate to more remunerative climes I've always chosen to base my career out of the UK and pay my taxes here. That hasn't changed.
''I married into Italy (and anyone will tell you when you marry an Italian you don't just marry one person; you marry a family and perhaps an entire country ...). Like almost everybody I have a passionate love of Italy and joining my wife and kids in being dual citizens will be a huge privilege.''
