Colin Firth has said he will not work with Woody Allen again.

The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' star appeared opposite Emma Stone in Allen's 2014 movie 'Magic In The Moonlight', and he has become the latest star to publicly rebuff the 82-year-old filmmaker, the same say that Dylan Farrow gave her first televised interview accusing her adopted father Allen of sexually assaulting her.

Firth said: ''I wouldn't work with him again.''

Last year the 57-year-old actor spoke out against Harvey Weinstein - whose company produced 'The King's Speech', for which Firth won an Oscar - and admitted he felt ashamed for not doing more when actress Sophie Dix told him of ''a distressing encounter'' with Weinstein more than 25 years ago.

Firth is the latest in a strong of actors to rebuke Allen following his daughter's claims.

Selena Gomez, who stars in his upcoming film 'A Rainy Day In New York' has made a ''significant donation'' to the Time's Up Legal Defence Fund.

The 25-year-old actress's donation is reported to be significantly more than her salary was for the movie.

Her co-star Timothée Chalamet also donated his fee, splitting the money between the Time's Up movement, The LGBT Center in New York, and anti-sexual assault organisation Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

And Rebecca Hall - who starred in Woody's 2008 movie 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' - expressed her regret at working with Allen, and pledged to donate her fee from the film to Time's Up.

Mira Sorvino - who won an Oscar for her role in 1996's 'Mighty Aphrodite' - has apologised to Farrow for ''turning a blind eye'' to the sexual abuse allegations she made against Allen.

And Greta Gerwig - who starred in Allen's 2012 film 'To Rome With Love' - has said: ''If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.''

However, Alec Baldwin - who appeared in 'To Rome With Love' and 'Blue Jasmine' - has come out in defence of the director.

He tweeted: ''Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it's unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. (sic)''

Farrow published an open letter in The New York Times in 2014 alleging that Allen molested her in an attic when she was seven and accusing Hollywood of turning a ''blind eye''.

The director has denied the allegation and this week accused the Farrow family of ''cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation''.